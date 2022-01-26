Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,039 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average of $136.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.