Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13,428.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 319,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 316,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRC opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $74.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

