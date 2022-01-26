Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Trading Up 0.7%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66.

About Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.