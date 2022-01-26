Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keyence Corporation is involved in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment. The company’s product consist of code readers, laser markers, machine vision systems, measuring systems, microscopes, sensors and static eliminators. Keyence Corporation is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keyence from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.00.

Shares of Keyence stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.00. 7,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918. Keyence has a 52 week low of $437.00 and a 52 week high of $711.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.56.

Keyence Company Profile

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

