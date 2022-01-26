Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $48.20

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.20, but opened at $49.38. Kenon shares last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 240 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kenon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

