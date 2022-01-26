Kearny Financial (KRNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,150 shares of company stock valued at $295,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

