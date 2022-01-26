KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,187 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of KE worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in KE by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BEKE opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

