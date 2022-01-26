KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,891,490 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 244,843 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,379,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.46.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

