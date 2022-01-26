Karura (KAR) Price Down 30.7% This Week

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00005207 BTC on exchanges. Karura has a total market capitalization of $43.35 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Karura has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.38 or 0.06596277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,321.00 or 0.99894958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049481 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.