K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNTNF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of KNTNF stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

