K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Stock Price Down 0.6%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.21). Approximately 73,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 46,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.24).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K3C shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on K3 Capital Group from GBX 452 ($6.10) to GBX 414 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. dropped their price objective on K3 Capital Group from GBX 452 ($6.10) to GBX 414 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £234.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 342.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Anthony John Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($41,149.49). Also, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($39,463.03). Insiders have acquired 27,982 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,988 in the last ninety days.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

