Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $9.69. Just Eat Takeaway.com shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 233,666 shares changing hands.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($99.84) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.57) to GBX 7,300 ($98.49) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,561.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,085 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 260.0% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,039 shares during the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

