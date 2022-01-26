Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $9.69. Just Eat Takeaway.com shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 233,666 shares changing hands.
GRUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($99.84) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.57) to GBX 7,300 ($98.49) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,561.83.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
