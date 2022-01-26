Julie Schertell Sells 1,505 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Stock

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $795.55 million, a PE ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $59.06.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently -387.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 7.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 20.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

