JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$106.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

MG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price objective for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.56.

Shares of TSE:MG traded up C$3.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$101.49. 253,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$103.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$88.67 and a 1-year high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 8.010001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magna International news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total transaction of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,332,314.94.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

