JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $28.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 50.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.