JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $23.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of F stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

