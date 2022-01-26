Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after buying an additional 637,946 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

PSX stock opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

