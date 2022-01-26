Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,374.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2,464.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

