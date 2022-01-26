Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Carrier Global stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

