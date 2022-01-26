Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after buying an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after buying an additional 182,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Sysco stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

