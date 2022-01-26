Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $422,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,413,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

NYSE ACN opened at $334.95 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

