Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,390,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,800,000 after purchasing an additional 169,249 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average of $158.22. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

