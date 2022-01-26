Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on the stock.

JMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.86) to GBX 2,320 ($31.30) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.78) to GBX 2,600 ($35.08) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.26) to GBX 2,290 ($30.90) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.78) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,502 ($33.76).

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,887 ($25.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,047.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,564.21. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,838 ($24.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($45.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other news, insider Patrick W. Thomas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,045 ($27.59) per share, for a total transaction of £102,250 ($137,951.97). Also, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($30.96) per share, for a total transaction of £413.10 ($557.34). Insiders acquired 8,518 shares of company stock worth $17,413,810 in the last 90 days.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

