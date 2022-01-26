Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.76. 593,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,043,465. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $441.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.55.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

