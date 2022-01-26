Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,857 shares of company stock worth $7,174,668. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 342,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 81,203 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

