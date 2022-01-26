Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of McKesson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.14 EPS.

MCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

NYSE MCK opened at $245.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $256.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,025 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

