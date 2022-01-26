Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

