ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 410 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($4.05) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $331.85.

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

