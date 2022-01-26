Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talkspace Inc. is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc., formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Italk alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Italk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Italk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Shares of TALK opened at $1.39 on Friday. Italk has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Italk will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALK. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,078,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,813,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Italk (TALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.