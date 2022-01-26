iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 135.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181,833 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $76,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $255.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.25. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

