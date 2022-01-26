iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Holdings Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $261.64 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $232.17 and a twelve month high of $293.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.32 and a 200-day moving average of $270.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.