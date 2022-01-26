iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.90

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 6489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,875,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,793,000 after buying an additional 58,619 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 358,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,326,000 after purchasing an additional 170,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,156 shares in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

