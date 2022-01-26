iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

