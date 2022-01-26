iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $106.59

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $106.59 and last traded at $106.59, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,221,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after acquiring an additional 141,092 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 521,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,939,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

