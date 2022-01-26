iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.04

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.04 and last traded at $57.04, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

