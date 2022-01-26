iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,237 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,909.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

