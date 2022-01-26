iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $67.30

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.30 and last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 27187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.21.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

