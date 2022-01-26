iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) is Assetmark Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 285,693 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $409,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 75,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 64,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

HYG opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

