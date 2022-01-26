iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 4.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMQ. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 240,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBMQ stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.