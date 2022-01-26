iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Cut by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,999 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 375,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 301,593 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,942. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $103.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

