iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $111.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

