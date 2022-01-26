iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,602,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,699,000 after buying an additional 411,448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,896. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

