iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,128 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,937,000 after purchasing an additional 350,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.03 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.