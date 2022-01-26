iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,128 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,418,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the period.

SHY opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.03 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

