IQE (LON:IQE) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on IQE from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 42 ($0.57) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. decreased their price target on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 55 ($0.74) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

LON:IQE opened at GBX 31.80 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.10. The company has a market capitalization of £255.48 million and a P/E ratio of -316.50. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 27.53 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 85.45 ($1.15).

In other news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 20,000 shares of IQE stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($10,253.64).

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

