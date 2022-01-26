Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 50,173 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,290% compared to the typical volume of 598 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,418,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.03 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

