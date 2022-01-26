Investors Buy High Volume of Vodafone Group Call Options (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 51,251 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,240 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,953,000 after buying an additional 1,313,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Argus cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.