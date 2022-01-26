Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 379,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,229. Invesco has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

