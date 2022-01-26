Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. Invesco has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $861,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 81,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

