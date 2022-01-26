Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 335.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the period.

BSCO opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

